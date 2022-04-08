General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $69.68. 27,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,132. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.