Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

GCO has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $64.27. 4,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,702. Genesco has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

