Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Trading Down 12.2%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) traded down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.06 and last traded at 3.06. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.37.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

