Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

