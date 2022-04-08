Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 22,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,293,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $521.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

