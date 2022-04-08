Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.89 ($108.67).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €71.20 ($78.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($109.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.68.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

