GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.
GFL opened at $33.15 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
