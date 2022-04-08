GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

GFL opened at $33.15 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

