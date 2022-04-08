GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Gap Down to $33.15

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.26. GFL Environmental shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 11,037 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.39.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,329,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

