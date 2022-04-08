Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.16

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.
Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
