Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 563 ($7.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLEN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 526.40 ($6.90). The stock had a trading volume of 39,950,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,340. The stock has a market cap of £69.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 458.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

