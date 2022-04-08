Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.05. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 136 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

