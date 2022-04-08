Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lowered by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,263. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

