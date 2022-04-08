GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,915,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07.

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56.

NYSE GMS opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

