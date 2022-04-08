GoByte 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $94,205.57 and $30.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

