Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $3,542.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.16 or 0.00260042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,953,969 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.