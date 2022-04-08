Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 115,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 910,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $33.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

