Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Graco is poised to benefit from healthy demand, recovery in end markets, synergies from buyouts, and an impressive liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 3.13% and 3.26%, respectively. For 2022, Graco predicts organic sales growth (on a constant-currency basis) in the high-single digits. However, uncertainties related to supply-chain issues are predicted to be challenging for Graco in the first half of 2022. Also, logistics problems and woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies (with adverse impacts of 1% on sales and 3% on earnings expected in 2022) are likely to create headwinds. In the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

