Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.99. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1,671,814 shares traded.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$717.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.27.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

