Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $671.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.86 or 0.07538960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,342.41 or 1.00041281 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

