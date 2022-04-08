Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of GECC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
