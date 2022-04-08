Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 718.17 ($9.42).

GPOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.84) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

LON GPOR traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 735.50 ($9.65). 442,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 741.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 636 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

