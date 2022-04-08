Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.
GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
