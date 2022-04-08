Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

GBX stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 15,654.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 228,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.