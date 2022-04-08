Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBX. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

