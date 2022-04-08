Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.42

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.42 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 126.18 ($1.65). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 337,801 shares trading hands.

GNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £674.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.42.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

