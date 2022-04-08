Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,448,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 302,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 414,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

