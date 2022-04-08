Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
