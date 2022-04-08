Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,076 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,996. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

