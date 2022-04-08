Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,313,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $465.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.00 and its 200-day moving average is $376.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

