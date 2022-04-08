Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.17. 2,607,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

