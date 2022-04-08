Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,302,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

