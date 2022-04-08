Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 4,147 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.64. 4,398,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,947. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.61.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

