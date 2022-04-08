Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 516,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 252,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 252,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,830,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

