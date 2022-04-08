Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,392 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 5,487,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

