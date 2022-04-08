Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,604. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

