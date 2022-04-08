Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.56. 1,312,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,500. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $143.43 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

