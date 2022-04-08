Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

