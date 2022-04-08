Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

DISCA stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

