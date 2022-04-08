Grimes & Company Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

