Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.40. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.00 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

