Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $409.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $255.60 and a 12 month high of $410.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

