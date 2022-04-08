Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,555 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $182,259.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

