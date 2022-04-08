Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 949,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,152. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

