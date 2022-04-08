Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 1.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Cigna were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $255.13. 1,635,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

