Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 3.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 734,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

