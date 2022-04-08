Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,380,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,753,996. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

