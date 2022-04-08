Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,612 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

