Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDC remained flat at $$35.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 912,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,883. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

