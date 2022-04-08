Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $10,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. 15,738,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226,246. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

