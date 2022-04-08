Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

TXN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.60. 4,178,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,653. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.