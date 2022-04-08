Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 816.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $99.01. 4,302,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

